It's been several months since Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, DDG. In May, the Little Mermaid actress alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son Halo, leaving her with multiple bruises and a chipped front tooth.

The temporary restraining order was previously scheduled to expire yesterday (October 15). According to The Shade Room, however, it was recently extended. Now, it's set to expire on November 5, 2025. Reportedly, this will allow both parties to work on the case and come up with a written agreement.

Court documents obtained by the outlet also included a detailed summary of DDG's supervised visit with Halo on September 17. It describes Bailey dropping Halo off, the conversations the child had with his father, what they did, and more.

Halle Bailey & DDG

Halle Bailey (L) and DDG attend the 55th NAACP Image Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

News of the temporary restraining order extension comes just a few days after DDG dropped his song, "17 More Years." In it, the rapper-turned-streamer pours his heart out about wanting to be in his son's life, and begs his ex to consider reconciliation to allow for a peaceful co-parenting arrangement.

"I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates / Lawyers gettin’ over on us, watchin' money go to waste / We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake / If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case / Used to text your phone, now we speaking through the mail / You don't even know I got love for you still / Said you want me gone, is that really how you feel? / Might as well get along, we got seventeen more years," he sings.

At the time of writing, neither DDG nor Bailey has publicly addressed the temporary restraining order extension.