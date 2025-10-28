It's been an undoubtedly tough few months for both DDG and Halle Bailey, but now, it looks like the former lovers' relationship has taken a turn for the better. Earlier this year, the Little Mermaid actress was granted a restraining order against the rapper-turned-streamer. At the time, she alleged that he violently attacked her while picking up their son Halo, leaving her with bruises and a chipped tooth.

DDG fired back with a retraining order request of his own, which a judge also approved. The young parents and their legal teams have been working on a custody arrangement ever since. According to TMZ, one has finally been reached.

Per the outlet, Halo will spend Wednesdays with his father for the time being, along with certain weekends. A new schedule will go into effect in roughly two months. This is far from all they have to celebrate these days, however. They've also dropped their restraining orders, though they can choose to refile in the future if necessary.

DDG & Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and DDG attend the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 at One Marylebone on October 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This latest update comes just a few days after the release of DDG's emotional new song, "17 More Years." In it, he gets vulnerable about his desire to spend time with his son, and to stop this ugly back and forth with Bailey once and for all.

"I don't wanna fight no more, tired of the court dates / Lawyers gettin’ over on us, watchin' money go to waste / We should all get together on his birthday, light the cake / If we talk, it'll get better, go ahead and drop the case," he divulges.