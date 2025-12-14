Ebro & Peter Rosenberg React To Drake Celebrating "In The Morning" Cancelation

Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg have dissed Drake time and time again, and are now doing so outside of Hot 97's "Ebro In The Morning."

Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez, and Peter Rosenberg had some sad news to share this week, as their long-running Ebro In The Morning show on Hot 97 has been canceled. But one person who celebrated was Drake, leaving a hatchet emoji under an Instagram comments section that covered the development. The radio hosts, specifically Rosenberg and Ebro, have criticized him a lot across his career. As it turns out, they didn't appreciate this online gloat.

Darden took to Twitter to react to Drizzy's comment with a simple claim. "Drake is 'right-wing' and so is sAK [sic]," he tweeted. Rosenberg, on the other hand, had a more elaborate Twitter message for the 6ix God.

"It's behavior like this that has made it impossible for people to defend the wack s**t that he does ..." he wrote. "But happy Hanukkah my one time pal .. I truly wish you well even if you're celebrating what you believe is our demise (spoiler alert -- we're about to be much bigger now that we won't be held back by a company that is and has been completely lost ever since they bought the station!)."

Drake Ebro Beef

For those unaware, Ebro's Drake criticisms go way back. But they got even more intense amid the Kendrick Lamar beef, with him claiming that the Toronto superstar and his fans don't really care about hip-hop. Of course, many fans pushed back on this perspective. In fact, even Bas stepped in to defend The Boy's cultural contributions and the respect he deserves as an artist.

As for why Ebro In The Morning is over, Darden claimed that his outspoken political views, such as remarks against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nehtanyahu, got them the can. He claimed that Hot 97's owners are more interested in corporate power, casino licenses, and retaining profits than they are in the Black community.

Will Drake clap back at Ebro again? Or shade Peter Rosenberg, perhaps? We will just have to wait and see. Even a large-scale development like this in hip-hop culture still comes through a beef lens on either side. With that in mind, we're sure the fan debate will not stop here.

