Drake Hilariously Responds To Ebro Darden's Scathing Criticism

BY Cole Blake 1192 Views
Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors
TORONTO, CANADA - JANUARY 13: Rapper Drake leaves the court following the NBA game between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors at Scotiabank Arena on January 13, 2025 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Drake is laughing off the fiery take.

Drake fired back at Ebro Darden on his alternate Instagram page, "plottttwistttttt," on Thursday after the Apple Music 1 host labeled him a "sickness" in hip-hop. Ebro had remarked that the Toronto rapper needs to do ayahuasca for some soul searching. Referencing the remarks, Drake shared an edited picture of Ebro without adding a caption.

Fans were loving the jab in the comments section. "Bro literally wouldn’t have a job at Apple Music if Drake didn’t build streaming on his back. The nerve of this guy," one user wrote. Others expressed their excitement for his and PartyNextDoor's upcoming album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. "I'm taking honey tea all day bc i know my ass boutta be singing all next week like I got emotions," one fan joked. Check out the post below.

Why Are Drake & Ebro Darden Beefing?

As for Ebro's full rant, he went off during an episode of Ebro in the Morning, earlier this week. "It has more than one meaning for sure, but, once again, going back to the whole thing, did it get personal? Yes. Was it specifically between Kendrick and Drake? Yes. Drake is not that important. The reason Drake is in this is because he is a sickness in the game. It could have been any artist. It's what Drake represents," Ebro said. "We've been saying this for months. People love Drake, they love his music, we love his music, he's beloved. He's not willing to go rip his soul from the bottom and do ayahuasca and look himself in the mirror as Kendrick had prescribed to him… It's about what the game does to someone who's trying to dominate it. That's the moral of the story."

Ebro's comments came after Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake several times during his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, last Sunday. His project with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is dropping on Friday. Fans are already theorizing about who may be featured, with many pointing to Young Thug.

