Ebro Darden Doesn't Know How Drake Recovers From Feud With Kendrick Lamar

Ebro Darden doesn't believe Drake can act tough anymore.

Ebro Darden doesn't know how Drake's career can recover from taking a loss in his feud with Kendrick Lamar. He discussed where the Toronto rapper can go from here during a show for Apple Music, explaining that he doesn't feel Drake can act tough anymore.

"I don't know how Drake comes back," Ebro began. "I don't know what his sound is gonna be. Everybody's like, 'What got taken from him?' How does Drake ever talk greasy on a song like you about to do something tough after? Kendrick called you out for coopting the entire Atlanta thing, so what is your slang now? What are you saying now?"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on "This Is Me…Now" Radio on Apple Music 1 on February 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Tomas Herold/Getty Images for Apple Music)

From there, he described how the situation still presents an opportunity for Drake to put on for his hometown. Ebro continued: "But also, there's an opportunity in that because now it is time. A lot of people in Toronto was like, 'Toronto got a sound.' And I was like, 'Okay, in this battle if Drake would've said, 'You know what, like the Avengers, it's Toronto versus everybody.'' What would that have sounded like? We know when we heard Mustard on the beat, we knew what that was. What is that for them? When it's time to wage war. Not when it's time to make a Diddy bop. Not when it's time to fall in love. Not when it's time to go on vacation." Check out the full comments below.

