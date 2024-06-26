Ebro Darden Doesn't Know How Drake Recovers From Feud With Kendrick Lamar

BYCole Blake1381 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Zedd Presents WELCOME! - Fundraising Concert Benefiting The ACLU - Show
LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 03: Ebro Darden speaks during Zedd Presents WELCOME! - Fundraising Concert Benefiting The ACLU - Show at Staples Center on April 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
Ebro Darden doesn't believe Drake can act tough anymore.

Ebro Darden doesn't know how Drake's career can recover from taking a loss in his feud with Kendrick Lamar. He discussed where the Toronto rapper can go from here during a show for Apple Music, explaining that he doesn't feel Drake can act tough anymore.

"I don't know how Drake comes back," Ebro began. "I don't know what his sound is gonna be. Everybody's like, 'What got taken from him?' How does Drake ever talk greasy on a song like you about to do something tough after? Kendrick called you out for coopting the entire Atlanta thing, so what is your slang now? What are you saying now?"

Read More: Ebro Speaks On Drake Never Talking About Social Issues

Ebro Darden Speaks With Jennifer Lopez For Apple Music

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on "This Is Me…Now" Radio on Apple Music 1 on February 16, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Tomas Herold/Getty Images for Apple Music)

From there, he described how the situation still presents an opportunity for Drake to put on for his hometown. Ebro continued: "But also, there's an opportunity in that because now it is time. A lot of people in Toronto was like, 'Toronto got a sound.' And I was like, 'Okay, in this battle if Drake would've said, 'You know what, like the Avengers, it's Toronto versus everybody.'' What would that have sounded like? We know when we heard Mustard on the beat, we knew what that was. What is that for them? When it's time to wage war. Not when it's time to make a Diddy bop. Not when it's time to fall in love. Not when it's time to go on vacation." Check out the full comments below.

Ebro Darden Questions Where Drake Goes From Here

The latest update in the beef comes from the side of Lamar, who spent last weekend in the streets of Los Angeles filming a music video for his diss track, "Not Like Us." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ebro Darden as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Benny The Butcher & Ebro Darden Talk "EVERYBODY CAN'T GO" On "Rap Life Radio": 5 Takeaways

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Global Hip Hop Day 2017MusicEbro Darden Defends Lauryn Hill Earning No. 1 Spot On Apple Music's Viral Best Albums List1014
Hot 97 Summer Jam Announcement PartyMusicEbro Darden Clarifies Viral Drake Comments: "We Don’t Need Him To Be Some Social Activist"2.9K
Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace NYC OpeningMusicEbro Goes Scorched Earth On DJ Akademiks Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud16.0K
Celebration Of Life Event For DJ Mister CeeMusicEbro Divides Fans With The Claim That Drake And Toronto Don't Have A Definitive Sound5.2K