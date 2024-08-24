Kendrick Lamar Has Drake Fans Feeling Bored After "Not Like Us" Breaks Another Record

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1405 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Daily Life
Watts, CA - June 22: Kendrick Lamar dances during the music video shoot for "Not Like Us" at Nickerson Gardens on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in Watts, CA. (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Who's surprised?

Here we go again... Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" has broken yet another Spotify record once held by his rival Drake's 2018 hit, "God's Plan." This time, it's for the fastest rap song ever to surpass 700 million streams on the platform, and you probably already know the discourse around it. K.Dot fans are rejoicing in the victory, and OVO fans want Kendrick to thank the 6ix God for his success. Either way, both groups are arguing with each other over pointless numbers talk. Nothing will change the Compton lyricist's victory, and it would take about 85 more tracks of this level of success to even begin to creep up on the Toronto superstar's numbers on DSPs.

What's more is that their post-beef movement is also further polarizing fans into making judgement calls about the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef, confusing their preference for either artist as analysis on the isolated battle itself. The former popped out for a Juneteenth show and music video, keeping quiet throughout it all. The latter just dropped a new set of tracks which many believe he's using to try to revive his various 2024 feuds. So folks are either labeling this as desperate or are fully content with just the existence of new music regardless of quality... Such is the state of public discourse in this year's music culture.

Read More: Drake Seemingly Mocks Kendrick Lamar On New Song "Circadian Rhythm"

Kendrick Lamar Breaks Another "God's Plan" Spotify Record

Kendrick Lamar fans even pointed to him predicting some of Drake's new angles on these IG drops, although that's just a speculative theory up for interpretation. That's just one example of how this beef became more about fans versus fans rather than rapper versus rapper ever since "The Heart Part 6" dropped. Another is how Drizzy's every move has fallen victim to public scrutiny, irremovable from the context of the battle in many's eyes. Much like Big vs. 'Pac and Jay vs. Nas before them, we're now at the exhausting point in which the least talked about parts of their rivalry are their actual lyrics against each other.

For hip-hop culture and music fans at large, this is a pretty disappointing level of animosity. At least many folks instead focused on both the gang unity that Kendrick Lamar promoted and on Drake's commitment to giving fans what they love from him. But for every new record that "Not Like Us" breaks in the future – and trust us, it will – fans will once again display their blind support in full colors. Many lines from the battle have aged like fine wine, but "Hey, Drake, they're not slow" is certainly on the opposite end of the spectrum for both extreme fanbases.

Read More: Mustard Completely Rules Out Working With Drake Following The Kendrick Lamar Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...