Snoop Dogg Commends Kendrick Lamar For Promoting Gang Unity In L.A. After Drake Beef

Snoop Dogg explained that Kendrick Lamar shed light on a long-running process to bring peace to Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg is one of Kendrick Lamar's biggest West Coast elders in the rap game, and he couldn't be prouder of his "Institutionalized" collaborator. Moreover, during a recent interview with Complex alongside Dr. Dre, he spoke on K.Dot's recent "The Pop Out" event (which Dre was a special guest performer at) and how it promoted the unity of all of Los Angeles' gangs. Specifically, Tha Doggfather responded to Vince Staples' recent comments about how this peace process was in effect well before this Juneteenth show, which took place after Kendrick's Drake beef. Still, Snoop explained how the former TDE lyricist publicized this solidarity even further.

"What Vince is saying is that a lot of neighborhoods have been uniting for a long time behind closed doors," Snoop Dogg remarked. "But what Kendrick did was, he united the whole city, based off him being a king. Taking this violent situation, which is a rap beef, and creating peace and giving the homies an opportunity to come on stage, to engage in his video, to be a part of his movement, and to also move like he moves.

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Speak On Kendrick Lamar: Watch Full Complex Interview Below

"Because if you’re going to move with Kendrick, you got to move like Kendrick," Snoop Dogg continued. "He’s about peace. He’s about love. He ain’t from no gang. He’s from a city full of gangs and he unites cities. So that’s what this was about. It’s a good move for the whole West Coast culture as far as rap is concerned because violence has always been a lead thing for us on our side. So if you can take a violent rap or a violent song and create peace out of it, he should be commended for that."