Snoop Dogg Refuses To Pick Sides In Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef, Chooses To Praise Both Instead

Snoop Dogg was sort of thrusted into the middle of the vicious battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. His voice was manipulated for the latter's "Taylor Made Freestyle," the second diss response and quick follow-up to "Push Ups." The West Coast legend gave a signature reaction to the track on social media: "They did what? When? How? Are you sure? Y’all have a good night." However, Snoop Dogg has never clearly stated what team he decided to rep. As of recent, we now have an answer, and it might bother the people who need to take sides in everything.

According to HipHopDX, the Doggystyle creator was asked by Entertainment Tonight what this beef meant to him, especially after witnessing some of the most legendary bloodbaths. However, Snoop Dogg shared a fairly rare and positive take about it all. "Well, the only thing I want to say about that whole scenario is that I want to give both of them a shout out for raising the bar as far as lyrics, as far as song-making and writing because the writing has been upped since the confrontation."

Read More: 21 Savage Hilariously Invokes Drake's Pettiness After Metro Boomin Calls Him "OVO Savage"

Snoop Dogg Talks Kendrick & Drake, & More With ET

Additionally, Snoop explained why he is taking this humanitarian approach. "Those are my nephews. "I’m not in the middle of it. I support both of them and that’s personal business, not my business." While he is choosing to stay out of it, he did want to recognize their efforts of focusing on bring back the emphasis on bars. "As far as what they did for the industry and the rap game, they made you rap again. You can't mumble your way and gimmick your way to a song no more, buddy. So, thank y'all."

What are your thoughts on Snoop Dogg not taking sides in the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef? Do you agree with him that their feud brought back a focus on writing? Are you taking sides? If so, who's are you on and why? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Snoop Dogg, and the Drake versus Kendrick Lamar battle. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Summer Walker Boasts Her Twerking Skills At Festival Show, 4batz Gifts Her A Louis Vuitton Bag

[Via]