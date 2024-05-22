Snoop Dogg Shouts Out Kendrick Lamar In New Snippet And Seemingly Declares Him Winner Of Drake Beef

Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are two West Coast legends. Overall, Snoop has been instrumental in guiding Kendrick throughout his rise to fame. However, he was unfortunately dragged into Kendrick's feud with Drake. Of course, Drake used Snoop's AI vocals on the song "Taylor Made Freestyle." This is a song that also featured vocals from 2Pac. Fans found it to be an incredibly corny tactic, and in the end, Drake had to take the song down due to threats from the 2Pac estate.

At this point, there is no denying that Kendrick Lamar ultimately won the feud against Drake. With songs like "Meet The Grahams" and even "Not Like Us," the results seem pretty obvious at this stage. As for Snoop, it seems like has some new music coming out. In the video clip down below, the legendary artist can be heard rapping, and he sounds as good as ever. At one point in the track, he even shouts out Kendrick by saying “Cold cockin’, K Dottin’, ’cause I’m humblin’ n****s."

Snoop Dogg Continues To Tease New Music

Based on those bars, one could say that he believes Kendrick just came back from humbling Drake. It could also be a reference to Kendrick's biggest hit, "Humble." Either way, there is no doubt that Snoop still supports K Dot. The West Coast is more united than ever right now thanks to "Not Like Us," and that solidarity is most certainly showcased in this new snippet. Only time will tell when this song ends up being released.

Let us know what you think of this snippet from Snoop Dogg, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be a solid track? As for the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, who do you think came out on top? Is Kendrick really the victor? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

