Snoop Dogg Shouts Out Kendrick Lamar In New Snippet And Seemingly Declares Him Winner Of Drake Beef

BYAlexander Cole1264 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Milken Institute Global Conference
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MAY 03: Snoop Dogg attends the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton on May 03, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Snoop always shows love to K Dot.

Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are two West Coast legends. Overall, Snoop has been instrumental in guiding Kendrick throughout his rise to fame. However, he was unfortunately dragged into Kendrick's feud with Drake. Of course, Drake used Snoop's AI vocals on the song "Taylor Made Freestyle." This is a song that also featured vocals from 2Pac. Fans found it to be an incredibly corny tactic, and in the end, Drake had to take the song down due to threats from the 2Pac estate.

At this point, there is no denying that Kendrick Lamar ultimately won the feud against Drake. With songs like "Meet The Grahams" and even "Not Like Us," the results seem pretty obvious at this stage. As for Snoop, it seems like has some new music coming out. In the video clip down below, the legendary artist can be heard rapping, and he sounds as good as ever. At one point in the track, he even shouts out Kendrick by saying “Cold cockin’, K Dottin’, ’cause I’m humblin’ n****s."

Read More: Snoop Dogg Attends Brother's Funeral Service

Snoop Dogg Continues To Tease New Music

Based on those bars, one could say that he believes Kendrick just came back from humbling Drake. It could also be a reference to Kendrick's biggest hit, "Humble." Either way, there is no doubt that Snoop still supports K Dot. The West Coast is more united than ever right now thanks to "Not Like Us," and that solidarity is most certainly showcased in this new snippet. Only time will tell when this song ends up being released.

Let us know what you think of this snippet from Snoop Dogg, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be a solid track? As for the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, who do you think came out on top? Is Kendrick really the victor? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Snoop Dogg's Best-Selling Album?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicDrake "Taylor Made" Freestyle: Did He Cross A Line With AI Tupac & Snoop Dogg?2.3K
WrestleMania 40MusicSnoop Dogg Seems To React To Drake Using His AI Voice On Kendrick Lamar Diss17.9K
Lollapalooza Chile 2023 - Day 2MusicDrake Uses AI 2Pac To Diss Kendrick Lamar On "Taylor Made Freestyle"34.5K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameMusicAdin Ross Chastizes Kendrick Lamar For Not Dropping A Drake Response, Laments Double Standards3.4K