Drake's Voice Replaces 2Pac & Snoop Dogg In Viral Fan Edit Of "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event
LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A fan has added A.I.-made verses from Drake to the song.

A fan on social media has edited a new version of Drake's "Taylor Made Freestyle" that replaces 2Pac and Snoop Dogg's A.I. verses with one from the Toronto rapper himself. Drake dropped the song as a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar back on April 19, but he took it down soon after when 2Pac's estate threatened legal action.

The video has been getting plenty of support from fans in the comments section on YouTube. "This is the most brilliant way to use AI I've seen in a minute lol well done," one fan remarked. Another user wrote: "Wouldve been so much better and funnier if he woulda did this instead. You saved it lil bro."

Drake Performs At Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 9: Rapper Drake performs onstage during "Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert" at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

2Pac's estate described the song as “a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the Estate’s legal right” and “a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.” A statement from their lawyer continued: “The Estate would never have given its approval for this use. The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult.” Check out the latest fan version of the song below.

Fan Edits Drake Back Into "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Following the release of "Taylor Made Freestyle," Drake shared several more songs targeting Lamar, including "Family Matters" and "The Heart Part 6." Lamar, on the other hand, has dropped "Meet The Grahams," "Not Like Us," and more. Neither has responded since May 5, when Drake shared "The Heart Part 6." Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's feud on HotNewHipHop.

