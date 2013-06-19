edit
- MusicTDE's Punch Questions Elliott Wilson's Edit Of Kendrick Lamar's "Meet The Grahams"Elliott Wilson removed the verse on "Meet The Grahams" that claimed Drake has a secret daughter, which Punch thought was oddly selective.ByGabriel Bras Nevares375 Views
- EntertainmentSomeone Edited Will Smith & Cardi B Together In One Hilarious ClipYa'll got too much time. ByChantilly Post5.8K Views
- Entertainment50 Cent Continues Jussie Smollett "Gay Tupac" Memes With Hilarious VideoThe only time 50 Cent isn't trolling is when he's asleep.ByAlex Zidel34.4K Views
- MusicEminem "Smiling" Photos Have People Feeling UncomfortableEminem barely ever smiles so to see him grinning is... unsettling.ByAlex Zidel113.2K Views
- MusicTravis Scott's "SICKO MODE" Remade With Sounds From Nintendo's "Animal Crossing"New England EDM producer Overspace puts his own spin to Travis Scott and Drake's collaboration.ByAron A.4.5K Views
- MusicLil Pump Apologizes After Removing Racial Slurs From "Butterfly Doors"Lil Pump acknowledges his mistake several moments too late.ByDevin Ch17.2K Views
- NewsKanye West & Lil Pump Drop New Bars On "I Love It (Freaky Girl Edit)"Kanye West & Lil Pump's edited version of "I Love It" has made it onto streaming.ByAlex Zidel23.4K Views
- MusicTravis Scott Updates Nav's Verse On "Astroworld" Track "Yosemite"Nav gets some redemption. ByKarlton Jahmal32.9K Views
- MusicCardi B's Weirdo Sounds Find A Home In Star Wars EditCardi B's unique personality is fodder for memes.ByDevin Ch2.3K Views
- EntertainmentParis Jackson Imagines Life With Father Michael Jackson In New Photo EditJackson is pondering what could have been. ByDavid Saric20.9K Views
- MusicSpotify Now Allows Users To Edit Song InformationSpotify continues to innovate their platform.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- MusicKim Kardashian Takes Spelling Advice From TygaTyga still assists his ex's family in any way he can. ByChantilly Post26.2K Views
- Beef50 Cent Blasts Starz For Not Editing His "Power" Sex Scene To His Liking50 Cent publicly airs his grievance with the editing on the latest episode of "Power."ByRose Lilah37.7K Views
- NewsThuggin' Noise (Ryan Hemsworth Remix)Canadian producer/DJ Ryan Hemsworth puts his spin on A$AP Rocky's "Thuggin' Noise" for Folie Douce's "Compilation Vol. II". Can you dig it?Byhnhh133 Views
- NewsFamily Reunion [New RZA Edit]A new RZA edit of the Wu's latest effort.Byhnhh144 Views