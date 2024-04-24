Drake Threatened With Lawsuit From Tupac's Estate Following Release Of "Taylor Made Freestyle"

Drake recently came through with a second diss track on Kendrick Lamar called "Taylor Made Freestyle." Overall, this new track features AI vocals from Tupac and Snoop Dogg. Although Snoop seemed to approve, Tupac never had an opportunity to do so. This has led to a debate one whether or not such a thing should have been authorized. After all, Tupac was a legend whom Kendrick admired greatly. Furthermore, Tupac is a legend of hip-hop and fans felt like Drake was way out of line.

Now, according to Billboard, Drake has been hit with a cease & desist from Tupac's estate. A litigator for the estate, Howard King, sent the letter to Drake, noting that he must take the song down in 24 hours. If he does not, they will “pursue all of its legal remedies” against him. This is extremely serious, and it is clear that Tupac's family is livid with Drake for his song.

Read More: Birdman Recalls Predicting Drake's Success

Drake Got Hit With A Cease & Desist

ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

“The Estate is deeply dismayed and disappointed by your unauthorized use of Tupac’s voice and personality,” King wrote in the letter. “Not only is the record a flagrant violation of Tupac’s publicity and the estate’s legal rights, it is also a blatant abuse of the legacy of one of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time. The Estate would never have given its approval for this use.” King also went on to say: “The unauthorized, equally dismaying use of Tupac’s voice against Kendrick Lamar, a good friend to the Estate who has given nothing but respect to Tupac and his legacy publicly and privately, compounds the insult."

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Drake will take the song down? Moreover, will taking down this song create a good precedent against AI art? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]