Snoop Dogg Attends Brother's Funeral Service

Snoop Dogg and his family recently commemorated his brother Bing Worthington's life and legacy in a formal ceremony after a lot of healing, reflection, and mourning. For those unaware, Worthington passed away last week at the age of 44, and its cause is still unknown at press time. Moreover, the Long Beach rapper shared a picture of the funeral service on Instagram on Tuesday (February 20), and you can see that he and his loved ones donned red outfits for the occasion. They stand next to the casket in the picture. Many peers like Busta Rhymes, Xzibit, and more shared their condolences in the comments section.

"Everlastin love Beverly’s boys,” Snoop Dogg captioned the tribute post, alluding to their connection as half-brothers through their mother's side. “Dirty left bing and snoopy [fire emoji] [rose emoji] [dove emoji]. @badabing33 miss that laugh and the way u made us smile keep mama company till we get there [dove emoji] [peace sign emoji]." This adds to his multiple social media tributes to Bing Worthington, who had assisted him with tour managing, a writing credit, and merchandising. Worthington had also co-founded a record label in Canada with Miguel Lopez and rapped in the duo Lifestyle.

Snoop Dogg At Bing Worthington's Funeral

"When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together," he told Vice back in 2016. "My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like, 'Why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.' I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person." In addition to all this, Snoop Dogg recently and briefly commented on how his faith is guiding him through this tragic time.

Meanwhile, he is slowly but surely reintegrating into more public appearances, although they were likely filmed before these developments. For example, Tha Doggfather recently chopped it up with Benny The Butcher about his connection to other rappers through smoking. We hope that he continues to heal and process this at his own pace, and that he keeps paying tribute to his brother in his own way. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Snoop Dogg.

Rest In Peace Bing Worthington.

