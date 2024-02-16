Snoop Dogg's Brother, Bing Worthington, Dies At 44

Today, Snoop Dogg took to social media to announce that his half-brother, Bing Worthington, has passed away at the age of 44. He shared various posts honoring his late brother, including a shot of him alongside their late mother, Beverly Tate. Bing's cause of death has not yet been revealed.

"Bac wit momma," Snoop Dogg captioned one of the photos, "[Bing] always made us laugh." He also shared a short clip of him, Bing, and their other brother Jerry spending time in a cemetery, presumably visiting their mother's grave. Friends and fans are out in full force, leaving their condolences in the rapper's comments section. Countless users are also reflecting on the memories they were able to make with Bing ahead of his passing.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Launch New Drink "Gin & Juice": See Promo Videos

Snoop Dogg Commemorates His Late Brother On IG

Aside from being his brother, Bing also worked with Snoop over the years, starting off as a roadie and eventually becoming his tour manager. He previously made his own music with a group called Lifestyle, releasing a few albums before he ultimately decided he preferred working behind the scenes. A few years back, he opened a music studio and production company, a merger of his label Dogg Records and Canadian label Urban Heat Legends.

The unfortunate news comes only weeks after Snoop Dogg's daughter, Cori Broadus, had a "severe stroke." The 24-year-old has since made what appears to be a full recovery. She suffers from Lupus, an illness that can increase one's risk for stroke. At the end of last month, Snoop Dogg opened up about the frightening health scare in an interview with People. "[She's] doing a little bit better," he told the outlet. When asked whether or not the event changed his perspective, he replied, "Yeah, yeah. Something like that." Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Snoop Dogg & Suge Knight Clash Over Russell Simmons & Andre Harrell Affair Claims

[Via]