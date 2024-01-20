Yo Gotti Makes 1st Public Appearance Since Big Jook's Murder

Yo Gotti made his first public appearance since the death of his brother, Big Jook, on Friday night in Detroit at 42 Dugg's concert at Little Caesars Arena. On stage, he appeared to be wearing a bulletproof vest under his shirt. Clips of the performance are circulating on social media. Jook was shot and killed outside a Memphis restaurant, last weekend.

When DJ Akademiks shared a clip of Gotti's appearance, many fans were surprised to see him back to work this quickly. "N***a just buried 2 of his family members and out here on stage I know n****s grieve differently but wtf," one user wrote. Another complained about people being insensitive about the situation in the face of tragedy. "I cant believe people so insensitive in the comments like they really know these famous people like he died in front of his family have some respect karma spend the bend for us all," they commented.

Yo Gotti On Stage In Detroit

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 19: 42 Dugg (L) and Yo Gotti perform at Little Caesars Arena on January 19, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Fans aren't the only ones who have spoken out in the wake of Jook's death. Rick Ross also called for an end to gun violence in a message on social media. “I flew out of Houston 3 a.m., got back to Miami,” Ross said. “I’m headed to an event titled 5,000 Role Models where we acknowledging the young leaders, the young kings, our young brothers. We gotta empower the brothers. And while I’m speaking on this, our brothers in Memphis: I need y’all to know there’s only one way to wisdom and wealth, and that’s through each other. You understand? Through each other. Put the ski masks down. Put the guns down. Let’s embrace each other now. Let’s show that love. Rest in peace to all our good brothers.”

Yo Gotti Performs With 42 Dugg

Check out a clip from Gotti's appearance at 42 Dugg & Friends on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Yo Gotti on HotNewHipHop.

