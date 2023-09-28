Yo Gotti And Young Dolph’s Accused Killer Get Called Out In Jay Fizzle’s New Track

Yesterday (September 28), Jay Fizzle dropped of his new track, "FREE STR8DROPP," alongside an accompanying music video. The rapper is signed to the late Young Dolph's label, Paper Route Empire. Fans were quick to notice that Fizzle references the man accused of killing Young Dolph, Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson. It sounds like Fizzle would like Straight Drop to get released from prison, so he can see him face the punishment he thinks he deserves.

“Tell ’em free Drop / I wanna see a n***a dead, not locked,” he rhymes. Straight Drop wasn't the only one to fall victim to a diss on the new track. Fizzle also threw a jab at Yo Gotti, who was known to have beef with Young Dolph before the rapper was shot and killed in 2021. “Y’all go tell that big head-a*s n***a Gotti he a b*tch,” Jay Fizzle says on the song.

Jay Fizzle Goes After Straight Drop, Yo Gotti On "FREE STR8DROPP"

Jay Fizzle also isn't the only one to have called out Young Dolph's alleged murderers on a song. Earlier this month, the late rapper's fiancée, Mia Jaye, dedicated a emotional song to them. "How could you take a father from his family and kids / Mr. Shooter, dear Mr. Shooter, what the f**k was you thinkin’/ You done f**ked up now," she sang in a clip.

Straight Drop also released a song of his own from behind bars last year, “No Statements." He appears to claim he's innocent on the track, insisting that he's just “a rapper" while “the state say that [he's] a paid killer." Obviously, Paper Route Empire artists didn't take to the track very well. "It seem like somebody giving up some statements," Paper Route Woo said of the song. What do you think of Jay Fizzle dissing Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson and Yo Gotti on his new song? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

