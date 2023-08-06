Young Dolph’s 9-Year-Old Son Launches Clothing Line, “King Of Memphis”

Young Dolph’s nine-year-old son, Tre Tre Thornton, has launched a clothing line titled King of Memphis. The pieces went up for pre-sale, last weekend, marking what would’ve been his late father’s 38th birthday. The line sold out at the time but has since been updated with more stock and is available for purchase.

Tre’s mother, Mia Jaye, expressed how proud she is of Tre Tre in an Instagram post after the release of the collection. “When I say I’m so proud of my son I truly mean it,” she wrote. “I’m actually proud of both of my children and how they have been growing through their hurt, pain and grief… The journey hasn’t been peaches and cream… and we have actually had some rough times especially with Tre being a young boy losing his hero. But by leaning into our village and connecting Tre with an amazing mentor/coach @empowermma Tre’s journey took a turn for the best.”

She added: “Being inspired to create artwork to help express his most inner feelings instead of leaning into anger and inappropriate behavior (which would be rightfully justified due to the adversity/hurt he has faced at such a young age), is a major life accomplishment which I am so proud of as his mother and biggest Cheerleader.”

Young Dolph was shot and killed in 2021 while visiting Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis. An autopsy later revealed that he suffered 22 gunshot wounds from bullet entries and exits. He was just 36 years old.

Mia Jaye Praises Her Son’s Collection

The two men who have been charged with the rapper’s murder, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder. They have a trial date set for March 11.

