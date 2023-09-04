Mia Jaye Dedicates Song To Young Dolph’s Killers: “How Could You Take A Father From His Family?”

The second anniversary of Dolph’s untimely murder is coming up this November.

BYHayley Hynes
The death of Young Dolph took a hard hit on the world of hip-hop – especially the Paper Route Empire that he and Key Glock were building down south. Thankfully other artists in the “Water on Water” hitmaker’s community have since stepped up to ensure his legacy lives on. Outside of being a talented rapper, Dolph was also known to be a family man through and through. His fiancee, Mia Jaye, and their young children were devastated upon hearing news of his 2021 murder.

On Saturday (September 2), the widow decided to express herself musically on social media, sending out a message to his accused killers. In an acapella video posted to her Instagram Story, Jaye sang, “How could you take a father from his family and kids / Mr. Shooter, dear Mr. Shooter, what the f**k was you thinkin’/ You done f**ked up now.” The emotion in her voice is obvious. It also isn’t surprising considering the fashion designer has frequently spoken about the pain she feels while mourning Dolph.

Mia Jaye Has a Message for Young Dolph’s Murderers

“I wish I could turn back the hands of time… Every fibre in my body wants Adolph back,” Mia tweeted last year, as HipHopDX pointed out. “My life was so complete… My children’s lives were so complete. As more time passes by I am constantly reminded of how incomplete our lives are.” There’s unfortunately nothing that can be done to bring the creative back from the dead. Thankfully he spent his short life working toward making a difference in his community.

As the time since Young Dolph’s sudden departure grows longer, those closest to the late rapper continue to keep his memory alive. Apart from Mia Jaye’s recent musical tribute, the couple’s 9-year-old son also recently launched a clothing line in honour of his father. Read more about that initiative at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

