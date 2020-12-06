killers
- RelationshipsMia Jaye Dedicates Song To Young Dolph's Killers: "How Could You Take A Father From His Family?"The second anniversary of Dolph's untimely murder is coming up this November.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeFBG Duck’s Alleged Killer Returned Car Used In Shooting Hours AfterwardA suspect in the killing of FBG Duck returned a vehicle used in the shooting just hours afterward.By Cole Blake
- CrimePop Smoke's Murder Suspect Says He Told Shooter To Assault Rapper, Not Kill HimOne of Pop Smoke's suspected killers says he told gunman to hit him, not shoot him.By Cole Blake
- CrimeXXXTentacion's Dad Wants Son's Killer To Get The Death PenaltyXXXTentacion's alleged killers are still currently on trial.By Alexander Cole