Celebrate Young Dolph’s Birthday By Revisiting His 2020 Hit “Benz”

Young Dolph’s time on this earth was tragically cut short in November of 2021 and remains unresolved, but he remains one of the most exciting contemporary leaders of Memphis hip-hop. Moreover, his legacy lives on through not just his collaborators, friends, and family, but through the minimal and eerie sound that he helped usher into the city, turning its history into something new. In honor of Dolph, who would’ve turned 38 years old today (July 27), we’re taking a look back at his discography. A standout surprise upon relisten is the simple, repetitive, but nonetheless intoxicating “Benz” off of his 2020 album Rich Slave. On this ominous and spaced-out cut, the Chicago-born but Memphis-raised MC displays what made him a singular artist.

While the lyrical content on “Benz” is nothing unheard of, it’s Young Dolph’s delivery, demeanor, and effortlessly cool flow that carries the song’s weight. As such, the continuously revisited chorus of “I just hopped up out that Benz” turns into more of a hypnotic mantra on the song than a repetitive chorus. In addition, the Paper Route Empire mogul works in various witty punchlines to fill out and emphasize his verses. High-pitched and ethereal keys haunt the song’s melody, and the slow trap beat adds to that stark painted picture of a dimly lit alley. It’s grimy, still shimmery, and totally fitting for an MC of his caliber and idiosyncrasy.

Young Dolph’s “Benz”: Stream

Meanwhile, Dolph remains an influential, respected, and revered figure in the rap game, owed in great part to his role in setting current stars up. For example, Key Glock recently reflected on what it was like to sign with him, and thanked him for making it a beneficial and clear process. Whether it’s through the doors he opened or the music he made, his planted flag in rap not only established him as a leader, but gave others shade and space to grow into greatness. If you haven’t heard “Benz,” find it on your preferred streaming service and peep some notable lines down below. Also, let us know what your favorite Young Dolph song is in the comments and come back to HNHH for more on the late legend.

Rest In Peace Young Dolph.

Quotable Lyrics

Eighty racks on me, drive-through at Church’s (Gimme a two piece)

Them bulls**t diamonds, your jewelry box worthless (Get the f**k outta here)

Camo outside, inside Hermès (Yeah, yeah)

Was in the trap thinkin’ practice make perfect, ayy

