Back in November of 2021, Young Dolph was murdered in his hometown of Memphis. Since then, news has trickled in slowly about how and when a potential trial for his alleged killers would take place. Now according to All Hip Hop, a judge has officially set that date for March 11th, 2024. Since the 36-year-old was killed, 5 men have been arrested for charges related to his murder. Two weren’t involved with the killing and merely became accessories after the fact, one of which has already taken a plea deal.

Another is Hernandez Govan the reported orchestrator of Dolph’s murder who allegedly hired his killers. Prosecutors allege that he hired Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith to kill Dolph. While the trial date set is for Johnson and Smith, Govan doesn’t yet have a date for his charges since posting his bond back in May. The trial is likely to be a major attention grabber for hip-hop fans similar to ongoing cases like the YSL Rico indictment and YNW Melly’s murder charges. In recent years fans have paid close attention to the developments in the murder cases of rappers like XXXTENTACION and Pop Smoke.

Young Dolph’s Alleged Killers Have Their Court Date

Young Dolph Murder Suspects Learn Start Date For Trial https://t.co/g4v61w7OP9 — allhiphopcom (@allhiphopcom) July 14, 2023

Young Dolph was known for helping bring the distinctive styles of Memphis rap to the masses. He released music prolifically throughout his career leading up to his murder. His run of material from 2019 to 2021 is particularly impressive. During that span he landed three straight albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200. His two collaborations with Key Glock Dum and Dummer and Dum And Dummer 2 both peaked at number 8 on the chart. In between them, he dropped his solo album Rich Slave. The project went down as Dolph’s most successful debuting at number 4 and eventually being certified gold.

Following his death dozens of rappers paid tribute to Young Dolph. One of the most notable was Gucci Mane who made the song “Long Live Dolph” to tribute him. What do you think of Young Dolph’s killers finally being given their trial date? Let us know in the comment section below.

