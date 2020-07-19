2020
- Pop CultureRubi Rose Credits DDG For OnlyFans SuccessThe rapper's ex is what convinced her to open her account, which then became her main source of income to great success.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsCelebrate Young Dolph's Birthday By Revisiting His 2020 Hit "Benz"Today would've been the Memphis legend's 38th birthday.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsKarl-Anthony Towns Delivers One Final Message To 2020Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a lot of hardship in 2020.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Reflects On 2020This has been a difficult year for a lot of reasons.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureChadwick Boseman, Kobe Bryant Among Most "Liked" Posts On Instagram In 2020It was a year of losses. By Karlton Jahmal
- AnticsMario Judah Gives Meme Makers Fodder With "F*ck 2020" VideoMario Judah is fed up with the past year.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Ranks #1 As Forbes' Highest-Paid Celebs, More Than Doubling KanyeKylie Jenner takes a far lead on Forbes list as 2020's highest paid celebrity, with her brother-in-law, Kanye West coming in second place.By Faysia Green
- MusicCardi B Channels The Power Of Medusa In Sultry Halloween CostumeDon't look into her eyes. By Karlton Jahmal
- RandomNeil deGrasse Tyson Warns An Asteroid May Hit Earth One Day Before ElectionNeil deGrasse Tyson says a small asteroid may hit the Earth on November 2nd.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJudge Rejects Kanye West's Appeal To Appear On Wisconsin BallotA judge denied Kanye West's appeal to appear on the Wisconsin ballot.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsOsama bin Laden’s Niece Endorses Donald Trump For PresidentOsama bin Laden's niece says it is vital that Americans reelect Donald Trump in the 2020 Presidential Election.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Tells Supporters To Vote Twice In Upcoming ElectionDonald Trump urged his supporters to attempt to vote twice, at a rally in North Carolina.By Cole Blake
- SportsPete Carroll Cancels Seahawks Practice So Players Can Register To VotePete Carroll canceled practice Saturday in an effort to get every player registered to vote.By Cole Blake
- RandomNASA Says An Asteroid May Hit Earth On The Day Before The ElectionA small asteroid may hit earth on the day before the election, according to NASA.By Cole Blake
- MusicDaBaby Competing With Lil Baby & Roddy Ricch To Take Over 2020DaBaby wants to become this year's MVP of Rap, calling out Lil Baby and Roddy Ricch as his biggest competition.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWill Smith Describes How His 2020 Is Going With Hilarious VideoWill Smith's getting hit upside the head with all sorts of madness.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKehlani Takes Social Media Hiatus To Cope With Loss Of Ryan BowersAfter news broke about Ryan Bowers' suicide, Kehlani announced that she'll be taking a break from social media to deal with losing so many friends this past year.By Lynn S.