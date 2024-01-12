Rubi Rose Credits DDG For OnlyFans Success

The rapper's ex is what convinced her to open her account, which then became her main source of income to great success.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Rubi Rose recently joined Logan Paul and the rest of the IMPAULSIVE podcast crew for a pretty varied and interesting conversation. Moreover, they spoke on her OnlyFans earnings, her relationship with other streamers, and a lot of other random and often steamy topics. However, one particularly compelling part of the talk seemed to sum up all these different narratives into one. Furthermore, the Kentucky native spoke to Paul about how her ex-boyfriend, DDG, was actually the one who convinced her to launch an OF account during the pandemic. Turns out that it became her wildly successful primary source of income, so just goes to show that listening to your partner can go a long way.

"I don’t want to be known as an OnlyFans sex worker," Rubi Rose remarked around the 34:30 mark of the episode. "Please, guys... That’s what makes the most money, my OnlyFans. I started OnlyFans in 2020 during the pandemic. My ex did it; DDG, he started it first, and he told me to do it. People had been telling me to do it.

Rubi Rose On IMPAULSIVE: Watch

"I would, like, twerk on Instagram for fun already," Rubi Rose continued. "I did that, dropped out of college, and moved to L.A. My life has just been going up since. I bought a couple of houses, some cars for myself, my friends and my family. Just, like, property. I’m very frugal." Elsewhere during the sit-down, she also reacted to her ex DDG recently becoming a father with Halle Bailey. "Congratulations to them," the 26-year-old remarked. "I love children and he’s been wanting a child for a while. No ill feelings. Absolutely not, it’s a baby."

Meanwhile, the crew also spoke about her "biggest OnlyFan," who's spent hundreds of thousands on her page. "I ran into him at my hotel the Mondrian on Sunset,” the "Hood B***h Aesthetic" MC revealed. “Now that I think about it, was it a run-in? Or maybe he knew that I was there. People say I should be scared of him, but he’s a really nice guy. [$105,000] as of today, and he has a tattoo of me on his calf. We’re gonna be friends. I’ve seen a few interviews, and some he tries to deny it, and some he admits it." For more news and updates on Rubi Rose, check back in with HNHH.

