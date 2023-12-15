Rubi Rose Bares It All In New Body Paint Photoshoot

Rubi Rose is always steaming things up online, even if some folks buying into her OnlyFans account are feeling pretty scammed. That's definitely not the impression that she gives off on her other social media accounts, though, as she shows off her beauty in creative ways. Most recently, the rapper came through with one of her more intriguing thirst traps in collaboration with Slawn, a British-Nigerian artist and designer. "Someone tell [her] that I want to paint her and she should come to the studio," he tweeted back in late November. Well, the photo shoot is out, and we can now see the results of this.

Furthermore, Slawn painted some circular patterns in black ink all over Rubi Rose's body, and she wore just a thong for the shoot, which apparently went down on Thursday (December 14). "rubirose by slawn – lundun23," she captioned a series of pictures from the occasion. Not only that, but the provocative performer even got Ice Spice's love, as she commented two heart-eyes emojis under her new post. For those who are usually tired of seeing lewd content online, does this convince you that there's an art to it, as well?

Rubi Rose's New Body Paint Photoshoot: See Pictures

Jokes aside, the lust that a lot of people feel for Rubi Rose is something the Internet usually downplays. However, it can actually result in some creepy, unconscionable, or downright abhorrent behaviors or lines of thought. This is what many of her fans expressed concern over after she revealed some worrisome DMs from one of her OnlyFans subscribers. It's one thing to admire someone through online means or think that they're attractive, but to conflate that with reality and harass others for it is a whole 'other beast.

Meanwhile, other DMs in the Kentucky MC's OF account are a little bit more desperate– at least, the ones that she shared online. Hopefully she faces less of this and more unbothered fun and expression in the future. After all, this also gave another artist a platform to promote and present themselves, which is always a win in the spirit of collaboration. For more news and the latest updates on Rubi Rose, stay up to date on HNHH.

