Rubi Rose Fans Are Scared For Her Safety After She Revealed DMs From Creepy OnlyFans Donator

Rubi Rose has been making a lot of noise as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that she has been making moves as an artist. She got to be part of Sexyy Red's tour, and she continues to drop new singles. Furthermore, she currently has an OnlyFans in which she posts NSFW photos and videos. Unfortunately, the OF side of things has led to some parasocial developments. For instance, last week, she revealed that a man had spent upwards of $60K on her account.

Well, there seems to be a development here. Yesterday, Rubi Rose revealed that the same fan had gotten a tattoo of her on his leg. Furthermore, she revealed text messages from the fan. In these messages, he got mad at her for not responding and giving him attention. However, he immediately switched up and began apologizing to her. It was all very strange behavior that made people uncomfortable. To make matters worse, he was saved in her phone as "Brandon Weird OF Fan."

Read More: Rubi Rose And N3on Interaction Sparks Rumors

Rubi Rose Shouts Out Fan

On Twitter, many pointed out just how dangerous this is for Rose. Essentially, she has given someone who is very clearly obsessed with her, her phone number. Overall, there are a lot of people out there who think this could very well lead to violence against her. Models and singers have been killed in the past by crazed fans. By giving this man further access to her, she has put herself at risk. Everyone on Twitter is very concerned for her well-being, and they are making sure she knows to be vigilant going forward.

Twitter Reacts

At this point, no one knows what the fan will do now that his DMs are being exposed. Overall, it is all very concerning, and we hope Rubi Rose understands the nature of the situation. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. Overall, we will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists.

Read More: Rubi Rose Hops On Sexyy Red's "Hood Hottest Princess" Tour