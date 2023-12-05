Rubi Rose Exposes DMs From A Down Bad OnlyFans Subscriber Who Got A Tattoo Of Her Face

A lot of Rubi Rose's success stems from her natural physical appearance. Over the past few years, sex has certainly been selling in the rap game. While it is no female artist's fault for this happening, it is just an unfortunate reality in the industry. However, what a lot of people will malign these good-looking people for is them selling themselves online. OnlyFans continues to be a hotly debated topic in society. That is especially true after Congressman George Santos was expelled after spending dollar funds on the platform. He is just the sixth person in history to be expelled by vote, according to Daily Mail.

It is a very pressing matter in today's society, as it continues to create a lot of lonely men who already have a hard time speaking with others. That is certainly true for the opposite gender. This is why this situation involving a Rubi Rose OF subscriber is quite sad. The rapper and model recently exposed loads of DMs, presumably from the man who was photographed with her recently. He has spent around $62,000 on her account. It is a 20-second screen share video with him getting upset for no responses from Rubi. He is also constantly confessing his love.

Rubi Rose Did This Man Dirty

To put the final nail in the coffin, Rubi also saved the man's name in her phone as "Brandon weird OF fan." When she scrolls down to the end of the conversation, the man says he has "a surprise to show [his] commitment." The video that accompanies the messages shows the man's tattoo of Rubi's face on his leg. It is massive and sticks out like a sore thumb. She tweeted out, saying, "Tat my face on u so i know it's real." Fans are in agreeance that the man needs help. One person says, "LMFAOOO bro spent 60k+ to be saved as "Brandon weird of fan."

What are your initial thoughts on these leaked DMs between Rubi Rose and an OnlyFans subscriber, as well as the tattoo he got of her face? Do you think she was wrong to share his messages on social media, or was it smart to expose them? Is OnlyFans a minor issue in society, or something that needs to be dealt with seriously? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rubi Rose. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the pop culture world.

