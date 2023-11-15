Rubi Rose Twerks In Mirror, Old Man Stays To Watch It All: Watch

Rubi Rose may seem like just another pretty face on the outside, but she has done her due diligence to make a name for herself. She has a music career that is still on the upswing, as well as her beauty and fashion ventures. Recently, she expressed her interest in making waves in the video game world. Maybe the most highly-anticipated video game in recent memory, GTA VI, is finally in development. Rockstar, the company that makes the game, announced that the first trailer will be out sometime next month.

If you know anything about the last installment, the loading screen features a blond woman in nothing but a bikini. One person who felt they were fit to model for the job was Rubi. Someone said that they needed something "JUICY" while booting up the game. Rubi responded, "Me, perhaps." There have been no developments on that front since then. While beauty is a big part of what she does, it is no surprise she was game for the gig. It is also why this new video is not shocking at all.

Rubi Rose Pays The Man No Mind

Rubi looks to be at a gym of some kind. She shared the video on her TikTok, rehearsing for a show or music video most likely. The artist was practicing her patented twerking with an old man hanging around in the background. In fact, he looked locked in on her and clearly was enjoying "the show." However, it appears that Rubi did not mind it at all. The caption of the post says, "He stayed and watched my whole rehearsal lol."

