Rubi Rose Gives Paul Pierce Her Number After Ex-NBAer Defies Haters To Shoot His Shot

Rubi Rose dropped her phone number on social media in response to former NBA star Paul Pierce. Pierce had originally tweeted "my crush" after seeing Rose link up with N3on at a recent event. In response, Rose quote-tweeted Pierce's tweet with one of her "Text me then 4046899173 🌹." As mentioned, this comes just a few days after Rose joined a N3on livestream, sparking rumors that Rose is rizzing up the streamer amid his relationship drama.

Of course, Paul got a lot of hate for shooting his shot at Rose. "Bro older than his jerseys about "my crush". "Damn my guy u ugly as hell," Pierce shot back alongside a bunch of emojis. Pierce has garnered a bit of a reputation for being a wild card but all this came out of left field. However, will something happen between the two? We'll have to wait and see. We'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

Rubi Rose Shows Out At Hawks Game

Meanwhile, Rose also showed out at an Atlanta Hawks game this week. Rose looked ready to play in a pair of denim shorts, although the cowboy boots may have made it a little hard to dunk. She had fun with the flirty photoshoot, blowing some kisses and turning around to flaunt her figure. "I just want a n-gga i can ball with," she captioned her post of the event. The Hawks eventually won out 129-120. At the time of writing, the Hawks are 4-2 while the Wizards are 1-5 to begin the season.

Someone else who got wrapped up in Rose's appearance was Wizards player Jordan Poole. The Wizards were the Hawks' opponents for the game that Rose attended. Much attention was paid to Poole throwing an off-the-backboard alley-oop to Kyle Kuzma...despite it being the third quarter and the Wizards were down 20. Many people racked up this showboating to trying impress the courtside Rose. Furthermore, how do you feel about all of Rose's antics? Let us know in the comments.

