Rubi Rose & N3on Keep It Tight On Livestream Together: Watch

You'd be hard-pressed to find an up-and-coming celebrity- or established ones, for that matter- that aren't tapping into the streaming world. Moreover, Rubi Rose just linked up with N3on for a livestream, and the popular streamer looked like he was having a great time. They chatted for a bit, and the popular streamer showed for better or worse why he gives off such strong "Can I get a hug?" energy. Regardless of how much people make fun of his awkwardness or his often controversial takes on women, people still eat this up. What's more is that, when they originally announced that they would meet, people even roped dating rumors into the debacle.

For those unaware, N3on recently defended his girlfriend Samantha Frank after many accused her of cheating on him. "Please have some respect," he expressed on social media. "If u f**k with me u will let me do what makes me happy. She genuinely makes me happy and keeps me going. Please let me live my life. I love y’all fr and appreciate y’all for caring about me so much. Best community in the world. [heart emoji]."

N3on Asks Rubi Rose For A Hug And Tells Her She Smells Great: Watch

Furthermore, Rubi Rose is also dealing with her fair share of fling speculation and responses, although it's not as contentious as N3on's case. For example, fans recently went wild when online footage surfaced of her kissing another man. Nevertheless, the rapper went on to affirm that she's very much single, and did so through one of her many thirst traps. After all, she's the muse of so many people online; what better way does she have to communicate that through?

Well, there's an answer for that which also applies to how the streamer will deal with discussion about him: her career. No matter what they're known for, you can bet on these individuals moving at their own pace and making their money as they see fit. They don't mind all the attention as long as it gets them closer to their goals, and as accountable as they should be for certain things, they are just trying to have fun and engage with fans at the end of the day. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on N3on and Rubi Rose.

