Rubi Rose Continues To Call N3on A "Make-A-Wish Kid"

Rubi Rose is someone who is constantly making headlines for one reason or another. Overall, she is someone who has seen quite a bit of success as of late. Mostly, this is due to her burgeoning rap career. Although she used to be a video vixen, she has since upgraded to being a fully-fledged artist. This has led to some reasonably big tracks. Furthermore, she has found herself performing in front of large audiences, and she continues to build her fanbase. For many, it has been fun and entertaining to watch unfold.

Having said that, Rose has recently been spending a lot of time with none other than N3on. The streamer is known for being a bit of a weirdo thanks to his antics. He is always saying offensive things and being overtly loud in public. Rose has been hanging out with him ever since he broke up with his girlfriend. Originally, the two went on a date, however, she referred to him as a Make-A-Wish Kid. Well, over the weekend, she hung out with him again and even brought him out during her concert.

Rubi Rose Shows Contempt

As you can see in the video clip above, she once again referred to him as a "Make-A-Wish" kid. At this point, it seems like that is the running gag about N3on. Rubi Rose doesn't just spend her time with any man, and that would include someone like N3on. Were it not for the fact that he is a big streamer, she would not go anywhere near him. N3on, of course, knows this full and well. However, he does not seem to care. He gains clout and he gets to go viral on social media.

