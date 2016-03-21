make a wish
- ViralRubi Rose Continues To Call N3on A "Make-A-Wish Kid"Poor N3on.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersMake-A-Wish Patient Gets His Own Air Jordan 1 FlyEase PEJordan Carranza's wish was to design his very own Air Jordan.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDrake Customizes His Tour Vest In Tribute To Deceased FanDrake gets the letter "K" stitched on his everyday apparel.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Mourns The Loss Of A Young Fan: "You Know How Much I Loved You"The pair had met through the Make A Wish foundation.By Zaynab
- MusicEminem & 50 Cent Greet Make A Wish Foundation Kids At Governor's Ball50 Cent shares behind-the-scenes footage from the Governor's Ball.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ. Cole Grants Wish For Young Fan With CancerJ. Cole comes through with a heroic gesture.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDrake & Rihanna Surprise Fan With Cancer In MiamiThe Make-A-Wish foundation sent Drake and Rihanna to visit a devoted young fan in Miami. By Angus Walker