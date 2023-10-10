Rubi Rose’s Feet Pictures For Sale On New Fetish App

Rubi Rose is one of the better-known names in the world of female rappers on the rise, but the Kentucky-born star doesn't often make headlines for reasons related to her music. Rather, it's usually her slim thick body that catches fans' attention, mostly thanks to the near-constant thirst traps we've seen appearing on her social media over the years. The black-haired beauty also sells more NSFW content for a fee on OnlyFans, but now, it looks like she's venturing about into exploring fetish content.

On Tuesday (October 10) afternoon, Rose and fellow X-rated creator @malutrevejo came together to advertise Feet Finder. The women posed in tiny white shorts, kneeling on a staircase to show off the soles of their feet and their bodacious behinds. "We just joined @feetfinder to exclusively sell our feet content 🤫. Link in our bio to see us together 💕 #ad," the women wrote in the caption of their joint post.

Rubi Rose Continues to Secure the Bag

From the looks of the platform's IG page, they've only been around for a few months now. However, in just one day on Feet Finder, adult actress Abella Danger was allegedly able to make $20K. It's unclear how much money Rose has brought in from flaunting her toes for the camera so far, but there's no denying that there's a market for it. Some were quick to judge the 26-year-old in her comments, though others are in full support of the rap diva capitalizing on her good looks and hot bod.

For some time now, Rubi Rose has been venting about her struggle to find the perfect romantic partner. The OnlyFans creator previously shared that she only felt attracted to men who didn't fully reciprocate her feelings for them. It seems that may have changed this cuffing season though, as she just posted some flirty photos with her new boo to kick off October. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

