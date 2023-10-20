Rubi Rose Heats Up IG With NSFW Money Spread

Rubi Rose is the muse of so many people online, so it's no surprise that every new post from her drives fans wild. Moreover, they're also rarely safe for work, and this latest steamy and suggestive set of snaps keeps that trend up in a sultry way. In the very first slide, she spreads a fat stack of dollar bills across her lower stomach area, keeping her legs wide open. In addition, the rapper shared some pictures of her in what looks like a hotel or restaurant bathroom, wearing next to nothing to cover up her curves. "I feel like Kodak when I spread it [frozen face emoji]," she captioned her post.

Of course, this is far from the first- and won't be the last- provocative set of photos that Rubi Rose shares with the world. With a new single "Hood B***h Aesthetic," though, the Eritrean-American MC is making sure that people don't just know her for her looks, but for her musical talent, too. As much as people drag her name through the mud, it's hard to see her posts and success as anything other than coldly calculated and deliberate. In other words, Rubi wants exactly the kind of reaction she's getting.

Rubi Rose's Latest Thirst Trap

However, she did have to clear the air when rumors swirled of a relationship after she kissed a mystery man. "Single bad & rich," Rubi Rose captioned a previous thirst trap, seemingly shutting down any and all claims that she was cuffed. Considering she has an avalanche of suitors, this was disheartening for some and good news for many. That aside, we doubt that we'll learn anything concrete about the Kentucky-born-and-raised star that doesn't come from her own mouth.

Meanwhile, fans expect that "Hood B***h Aesthetic" will kick off a run of new material from her. If not, at least fame will always find its way to take these posts to the top even if they don't initially know her for her music. But as a hard-working artist, the 26-year-old will most likely live on in people's memories as more than just a beautiful woman. For more news and the latest updates on Rubi Rose, keep checking in with HNHH.

