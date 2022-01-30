meeting
- MusicBenny The Butcher Claims To Have Turned Down A Meeting With Donald TrumpBenny made some comments in support of the former president last year. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicIce Spice Meets Beyonce At 2024 Grammy AwardsIce Spice and Beyonce shared a hug and posed for a picture together.By Cole Blake
- MusicAndre 3000 Recalls Meeting Prince, Thought He Was Throwing Shade"He could tell that I didn’t know what to say," Andre 3000 says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicCardi B Meets Patti LaBelle For Dessert Campaign, They Give Each Other Their FlowersThe two icons were starstruck while filming their new promo for their treats, and it seemed like it was a very sweet interaction.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRubi Rose & N3on Keep It Tight On Livestream Together: WatchIt seems like pretty much every celebrity under the sun is popping out in the streaming world, and this meeting is a wild one.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsCardi B And Offset Reflect On Their Steamy First EncounterFrom the beginning, Offset respected Cardi B's "hustle."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJ. Cole And Danielle "Topanga" Fishel Share A Wholesome First Interaction: WatchJ. Cole rapped about her back in 2013. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicIcewear Vezzo Meets Eminem After Controversial "Out Of Touch" CriticismIcewear Vezzo ran into Eminem during 50 Cent's concert in Detroit over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Reveals How Meeting With Jay-Z Changed His LifeJoey Bada$$ says meeting with Jay-Z was his "biggest dream" at age 17.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureSukihana Links Up With Dr. UmarSukihana and Dr. Umar met recently.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBlueface And Crip Mac Connect At Druski ShowCrip Mac met Blueface recently.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicQuavo Shares Pics From Meet-Up With Offset On Takeoff's BirthdayQuavo has shared pictures from his meet-up with Offset on Takeoff's birthday.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Links Up With Tyler, The Creator At Car ShowRick Ross met up with Tyler, The Creator at his car show over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearKanye West Hops On Instagram To Accuse Gap Of Holding A Meeting Without HimThe father of four made a brief return to social media this evening.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAntonio Brown Speaks Out After Meeting With Kanye WestKanye West and AB continue to merge their ideas.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsRay J Meets With Donald Trump: "I’ve Always Admired & Respected His Business Acumen"Ray J met with Donald Trump at Mar-A-Lago this week.By Cole Blake