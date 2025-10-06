DaBaby's Controversial Music Video Leads To Meeting With Mecklenberg Sheriff

Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Clarkston, MI
CLARKSTON, MICHIGAN - JULY 23: Rapper DaBaby performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 23, 2025 in Clarkston, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)
DaBaby divided the internet in September when he recreated the fatal stabbing of an Ukranian refugee on a Charlotte on a local train.

DaBaby caught a lot of flak from the internet for recreating a tragedy in a music video. However, it seems that local law enforcement is on the rapper's side. According to the New York Post, the North Carolina based artist had a sit-down recently with Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden.

McFadden's office posted a picture of them on their Instagram, with DaBaby pointing to him throwing a up a peace sign. Both gentlemen were all smiles, with the caption suggesting something is brewing behind the scenes.

"Yesterday, Sheriff McFadden sat down with DaBaby to discuss important issues and potential collaborations," the caption reads. "Stay tuned to what’s cooking up." At the time of writing, no one knows what was discussed.

Moreover, the source tried to reach out for comment, but they didn't reply. However, we can speculate that DaBaby and McFadden most likely discussed policies, protecting civilians, and the sort. But all we can do is wait to see what comes of this meeting.

This follows after the "BOP" songwriter put out a song and music video online titled "SAVE ME." The visual dramatizes the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old Ukranian refugee, Iryna Zarutska.

DaBaby "Save Me" Video

The dramatized recreation of the horrific event shows DaBaby stepping into to stop the would-be murderer. At the end of the song, a screenshot of the GoFundMe page that he created for Zarutska’s family appears. Per the outlet, the total is currently at $471,000.

Despite him labeling it as dedication to the family's daughter, fans were disappointed in the rapper for trying to capitalize off of a situation such as this one.

Not only did cause an uproar with viewers, but it also did with Charlotte transit officials. "CATS did not grant permission for the video to be filmed," they said. DaBaby recorded this video on an active light rail and because he did so without any go-ahead, his filming crew was immediately removed.

