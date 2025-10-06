DaBaby's Controversial Music Video Leads To Meeting With Mecklenberg Sheriff

DaBaby divided the internet in September when he recreated the fatal stabbing of an Ukranian refugee on a Charlotte on a local train.

Not only did cause an uproar with viewers, but it also did with Charlotte transit officials. "CATS did not grant permission for the video to be filmed," they said. DaBaby recorded this video on an active light rail and because he did so without any go-ahead, his filming crew was immediately removed.

Moreover, the source tried to reach out for comment, but they didn't reply. However, we can speculate that DaBaby and McFadden most likely discussed policies, protecting civilians, and the sort. But all we can do is wait to see what comes of this meeting.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.