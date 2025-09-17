DaBaby Ripped Apart Online After Recreating Iryna Zarutska's Death In New Music Video

DaBaby is going viral on social media for recreating the recent stabbing on a train in Charlotte for his new music video, "Save Me." In the real attack, a man by the name of Decarlos Brown allegedly stabbed Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska.

In the "Save Me" music video, DaBaby sits next to a recreation of the incident while performing the track. “You know there’s just some people man, unfortunately, we can’t save ‘em, you know what I’m saying. I might be one of them,” DaBaby says in the video. “I might be one of them n****s you know, that you can’t save.” The video ends with a screenshot of a GoFundMe page raising money for Zarutska’s family.

Fans have been having mixed reactions, with many in the YouTube comments section supporting DaBaby. “The world is falling apart around us and seeing someone who has done wrong taking a stand against this. You are a real one,” one user wrote. Another added: “What a video. It’s not even about stopping the attack, it’s about helping someone who needs it the most. The woman was helpless, yet no one around her wanted to change that. Thank you Kirk for the message. RIP.”

Charlotte Train Stabbing

Others were more critical of the move. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote: “Yeah Dababy making a music video on a train while having a guy who looks like the stabber and the Ukrainian girl that got stabbed, probably not a great idea.” One more added: “dababy is actually sick and im actually gonna have to delete this app like n****s really are not well.”