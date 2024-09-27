DaBaby Returns With "HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?" After Two Years

The Charlotte rapper returns with his first project in two years.

After a 2024 that's seen him drop a number of freestyles and the singles "Did It" and "Can't Keep Keisha" on September 20, DaBaby is back with a new mixtape, his first project of the year and his first since 2022's Baby On Baby 2. HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? suggests that the rapper, real name Jonathan Kirk, views this as a release on par with album-quality work. He is in his element. The production is 808-heavy, and he flows over the tracks, seldom deviating from what brought DaBaby to the dance. The 14-track, 33-minute mixtape has no featured artists on it. Recent efforts by DaBaby have rarely had features, so he's keeping things consistent in that regard.

DaBaby's new mixtape features plenty of production credits from Sean Da Firzt and KayoTheWizard. Although, there is also an appearance from former GOOD Music (via Very Good Beats) producer Charlie Heat. After a controversial period where DaBaby alienated many listeners with a homophobic tirade at Rolling Loud Miami in 2021 (a rant that also led to Top 40 radio stations across the US to pull his remix of Dua Lipa's "Levitating" from their rotation), the former superstar has had to start from scratch. DaBaby has a dedicated, though smaller fanbase, one who continues to anticipate upcoming releases from the Charlotte rapper. He is surely grateful for their support, especially as he continues to battle legal issues and other difficulties. Stream the new release from DaBaby below.

DaBaby - HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?

HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? tracklist: