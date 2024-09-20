DaBaby Leaves Off Two-Pack Of "Did It" & "Can't Keep Keisha" Amid New Project Announcement

DaBaby is back in project mode.

"Let's gooo", is what a lot of DaBaby fans have to be saying right now because he's got a new tape on the way. Just several hours ago, the Cleveland born, Charlotte bred rapper made this big announcement on his Instagram account. "HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?" 💣💿 GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF😤 NEXT FRIDAY. 14 HITS." A gift before the album 🔥 Oh yea... "CAN'T KEEP KEISHA" out now bae. 🖤", DaBaby adds. "Threw another lil surprise out today too. LETS FLOOD. NEXT WEEK WE GO CRAZY 💨".

What this essentially all means is that DaBaby is going to be dropping HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE? next Friday, September 27. There's going to be 14 new songs, with two of them out now. They include "Can't Keep Keisha" and "Did It". With this two-pack, you are getting some duality. On the former, you are getting some more introspective and personal bars about family and love. DaBaby also tries to sing some of the chorus, which comes across just as how you might expect. However, we can appreciate the delivery switch up. Then, on the latter, you'll hear more traditional DaBaby which is that aggressive, Pit bull-like demeanor over a booming trap instrumental.

"Can't Keep Keisha" / "Did It" - DaBaby

Quotable Lyrics From "Can't Keep Keisha":