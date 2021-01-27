two pack
- SongsScHoolboy Q At Peace On "Cooties" & "Love Birds" With Devin Malik & Lance SkiiiwalkerScHoolboy goes for a more mellow vibe on the fourth and fifth tracks from "BLUE LIPS." By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBbyMutha Continues To Express Herself & Impress Others On New Single "Go!", Announces Album & TourThe Chattanooga femcee is one heck of an entertainer. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsD4vd Delivers Emo Alternative Cuts On His Two Pack "Withering"The popular alternative rock star is back with two grim tracks. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsScHoolboy Q Gives Us Contrasting Sounds On "Blueslides" & "Back In Love"ScHoolboy teases his eagerly-awaited "BLUE LIPS" with an excellent twofer. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsKILLY Drops Off "POP 2" Along With "Life I Chose" As A Two-PackThis follows up a laundry list of singles and EPs. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMegan Thee Stallion Surprise Drops Instrumental & Chopped 'N Screwed Versions Of "HISS"Megan is looking to dominate the charts and Nicki. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsDom Corleo Drowns In His Influences On Two-Pack "DEVOTE/BITE"Rage continues to be all the craze as of late. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsBryson Tiller Brings Jersey Club Bops "Guarantee" & "Work It Out" For Tiller TuesdaysWe love Tiller Tuesdays. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsOpen Mike Eagle, Video Dave, And STILL RIFT Share Their First Two Tracks As Previous IndustriesThis is a welcome surprise for underground fanatics. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLUCKI Drops Off Two Singles On New EP "2 Faced"LUCKI will be coming by with a new album presumably in the spring. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsConway The Machine Drops Excellent Two-Pack "Give & Give/Mutty" With Production From Cool & Dre And Conductor WilliamsConway is on another level. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Baby Drops Off Two-Pack With "Crazy" And "350"Both songs see Baby talking about the topics we come to expect from him. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsLil Durk Puts Out "All My Life (Remixes)" With Burna Boy & Stray KidsWhich remix are you messing with?By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMeechy Darko Gives Fans A Two-Pack With "360° Resurrection "Tab #2""More music will be out next week, too. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsAesop Rock Drops Another Taster From "Integrated Tech Solutions" With "By The River"Aesop Rock really likes rivers. By Zachary Horvath
- Songs6LACK Drops "Homicide" With Jessie Reyez And "Mean It"6LACK has been on a tear. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsFlying Lotus Teams Up With Devin Tracy For New Double-Single "The Room"Flying Lotus has returned with some summer-ready tracks with the help of singer Devin Tracy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Dropping A Two Pack Next WeekWith fans still clamoring for a new album from Joey Bada$$, the Pro Era lyricist teases an upcoming two-pack EP. By Mitch Findlay