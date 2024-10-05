Real Boston Richey Delivers A Sequel To His Hit "Help Me" On New EP "Go Richey"

Boston Richey drops some jaw-dropping bars across this EP.

Real Boston Richey hasn't been as active in 2024 as in years prior, but he's made up for it in a different way. At the end of May, the Tallahassee, Florida talent dropped his "Help Me" single and it blew up. The song was trending on YouTube in its first few days thanks to an early explosion in views. What's really wild is that almost five months later, and the video for it is still ranking extremely high. The Freebandz signee has racked up over 23 million plays, which equates to the 14th top music video.

Go Richey, Go Richey, Go Richey! Ironically, that's the name for his new EP, although, we'd be lying if we said we didn't try and make that pun on purpose. Jokes aside, though, Real Boston Richey has two new songs following the aforementioned track's success. One of them is "Go Richey" and the other is in fact a sequel to "Help Me". It does a solid job connecting the themes to the original, as he seems like he's wanting to settle down with one woman as opposed to messing around with a few. While it might be more of a tender cut, it's still got some outrageous bars. Just trust us and listen for yourself with the links below.

Go Richey - Real Boston Richey

Quotable Lyrics From "Help Me 2":