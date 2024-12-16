Real Boston Richey Accused Of Alleged Revenge Porn And Child Molestation

The drama involving his ex and current partner is heating up.

Real Boston Richey is facing more harsh developments in the saga of his love life, which stirred up controversy earlier this year when fans accused him of being with his current partner, Tatiana Chanell, when she was underage. Now, his ex girlfriend Aire accused him via Twitter of sending a video of them being intimate to someone to brag, and that he still reaches out to her often. Not only that, but she also accused the rapper of sending her money in addition to his communications, showing her the same kind of love that he shows for Chanell online. All in all, it's a pretty nasty accusation, albeit still an unconfirmed one.

"Boston Richey is a child molester, and a creep who exposes girls," Aire alleged concerning Real Boston Richey. "Nawl his mother started bothering me & he exposed me numerous of times without my knowledge." Also, she posted alleged text messages in which the HANDLING BUSINESS collaborator saying that he sent the explicit video to brag and offering her money as an apology. When his mother accused Aire of extorting him over this video, she responded with an alleged recording of the mom speaking foully of his current girlfriend.

Real Boston Richey Hit With Revenge Porn & Child Molestation Accusations

Apparently, Tatiana deactivated her social media pages, and she's gone back and forth both publicly and privately with Real Boston Richey's ex girlfriend multiple times. In fact, Aire and one of Tatiana's cousins allegedly got into a physical altercation over it. So it looks like all these individuals still have a lot to work out among themselves, as much as the "What U Bad For" artist might want to brag. Still, we want to emphasize that these are just accusations at press time, and not ones he publicly responded to yet.

This follows a pretty prolific year for Real Boston Richey, who dropped off a lot of singles this year plus his new album, Richey Rich. Maybe he ends up talking about this issue before the year wraps up, or this is one of those social media stories that wanes over time. Considering how heavy some of these allegations are, maybe these individuals won't let things fizzle out.