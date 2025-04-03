Chrisean Rock Admits She’d Consider Getting Another Blueface Tattoo On Her Face

During a Twitter spat with Jaidyn Alexis last month, Chrisean Rock appeared to confirm that she and Blueface are no longer together.

It goes without saying that Blueface and Chrisean Rock's relationship is complicated, and last month, the Baddies star appeared to confirm that they're no longer together. During a heated back and forth on X with the mother of his other children, Jaidyn Alexis, she explained that she's given him up for good. According to her, she can't trust him, and would rather spend her time focusing on her career and faith.

"He’s not the prize if its community penis," she wrote at the time. "I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.” Now, however, it looks like she may be willing to reconsider. Earlier this week, she teamed up with Tylil James for a livestream. During it, she revealed what it would take for Blueface to win her back.

Chrisean Rock & Blueface

She says that this time around, he'd have to "be serious and do it right." If he were to do so, Chrisean claimed that she'd be willing to get him tattooed on the other side of her face, unfollow everyone else on Instagram, and more. For now, it remains unclear whether or not the two of them will ever get back together.

Earlier this week, however, Blueface posted a woman who claims to have had an on-and-off relationship with him since 2017. She says that he was single every time they were together. Another woman also came forward last month to allege that she's been in an on-and-off relationship with him. He denied this. As for the "Thotiana" rapper himself, he's still behind bars after turning himself in last January for an alleged probation violation. It's still uncertain when exactly he'll be released from prison, but in October of last year, he claimed he'd be out by this July.

