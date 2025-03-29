Chrisean Rock & Blueface's Son Enjoy Night At Church Amid Another Break-Up Rumor

Chrisean Rock has gotten several tattoos in tribute to Blueface throughout their off-and-on five year relationship.

Footage has emerged of Chrisean Rock performing at Faith City Central’s “Girls Night” in Maryland. The church announced the event earlier this week on Instagram, confirming it would take place on Friday, March 28, at 7:30 p.m. That night, Rock posted from the venue, sharing a clip of herself holding her son, Chrisean Jesus Porter, alongside a friend and another baby. Later, she reposted footage from attendees showing her on stage singing Aretha Franklin’s “RESPECT.” After her performance, Rock reflected on the moment in an Instagram Story. “I appreciate the love. It’s been over a year since I’ve been on the scene, excited to be back rocking out and getting to it. I have great people beside me, and there’s no stopping. My son is great. Jesus is amazing.”

She also teased new music on Instagram, inviting followers to another Faith City Central service. “MARCH 30th! 10 AM DC Maryland, come praise and worship with us at Sunday Service. I’ll be performing Yahweh live for the first time with @timbowmanjr @arissadivyne. Don’t miss this moment! #Praise #Worship #YahwehLive.” Rock’s return to performing comes amid fresh headlines involving Jaidyn Alexis and Blueface. Last week, Alexis publicly called out Rock for unfollowing Blueface after he posted photos of his children.

Are Chrisean Rock & Blueface Together?


Rock responded by clarifying she had no issue with him sharing pictures of his “beautiful kids” but had chosen to “leave the man alone” and focus on her career. She also alleged that Blueface had been unfaithful to her while incarcerated. Around the same time, interview footage surfaced of Blueface speaking from a prison yard, offering an update on his time behind bars as he awaits release.

Despite the ongoing drama, Rock appears focused on her faith, music, and return to the stage. With new performances lined up, she’s stepping back into the spotlight on her own terms. Blueface's release from county jail remains to be announced at this time.

