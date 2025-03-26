Blueface Addresses Woman Alleging He Cheated On Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis With Her

Blueface Addresses Woman Alleging He Cheated Gossip News
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Blueface speaks on stage during the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hollywood Unlocked)
Earlier this month, Chrisean Rock claimed she moved on from Blueface amid his prison stay as she can no longer trust him.

Blueface is certainly no stranger to relationship drama. The "Thotiana" rapper has become known for clashing with the mothers of his children, Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis, publicly. Recently, however, another one of his alleged love interests entered the chat. Earlier this month, a woman who goes by @skinnyassindia on TikTok took to the platform to allege that she'd been secretly talking to Blueface for five years.

“Imagine talking to a rapper for five years, thinking y’all have something,” she began. “Meanwhile, he has multiple girlfriends, getting married in jail, yet still in your DMs, texting you from a fake page [...] Why do men, in general, think they can just spin the block, and you’re married.” India went on, suggesting that men struggle to move on from past connections despite whatever new ones they may have.

Blueface & Chrisean Rock

Her post earned a response from Blueface, who is currently behind bars. He turned himself in last January for allegedly violating his probation. On his Instagram Story, he mocked India, appearing unbothered by her accusations. “New circus character unlocked ‘bozo,'" he wrote alongside her video. She's since responded with various other videos and "receipts" on TikTok, making it clear that she stands by her claims. Blueface's response to India comes shortly after Chrisean and Jaidyn got into it on social media over a photo of the rapper and his children. At one point in the fiery back and forth, Chrisean said she's decided to move on from the father of three and focus on her own journey.

"Are you ok do u need attention?” she asked Jaidyn. “Nothing have to do with his beautiful kids u crashing out bout Blueface again. He’s not the prize if its community penis. I don’t trust him. I’ve decided to disassociate/to leave that man alone and focus on my career and the purpose Jesus called me for in the first place. I took risk and that risk ran it’s course.”

