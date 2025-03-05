Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Get Into Heated & Lengthy Twitter Spat Over Blueface

chrisean rock
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Chrisean Rock attends Normal Culture presents: Evolutionary Inception Fashion Show hosted by Winnie Stackz on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jaidyn Alexis attends Baddies Midwest Los Angeles Premiere at Fine Arts Theatre on November 03, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
For a bit, things between Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis were okay. However, that's changed in a hurry as the latter hit first a few times.

It seems like the issues between Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are never going to end. Once again, the two mothers of Blueface's children are lashing out at each other, this time on X per XXL. It all started with Jaidyn calling out the California rapper's alleged wife. "Who marry a n**** who don’t call his kids and owe child support just give me my moneyyyyyyy," she said. The "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" artist then hit back with a lengthy couple of paragraphs trying to diffuse the tension. She did so by giving her advice and complimenting her as well. "I married him because I took a risk on love. You worried about why I married him I’m wondering why our kids ain’t fully met?"

Chrisean Rock continued in part, "You held my son when he was 3-4 months old… I understand that you’re feeling hurt and disappointed right now, and I truly empathize with what you’re going through. It’s important to acknowledge those feelings, but I also want to remind you that your worth isn’t defined by someone else’s actions. Im passing you this advice, because someone once told this when I was crashing out." However, Jaidyn Alexis wasn't going for her empathy, and it's clear that she's angry beyond belief.

Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis Beef

Blueface's Partners Trade Shots

"@ Chrisean I wouldn’t read all that even if I was paid to for the love of god stfu." But Rock continued to try and be understanding in her next response. "U replied which mean u read it! That’s all the truth can never be a diss u screaming bout money and child support. How much u need? Yo bookings pay 7k that don’t included flight n hotels and food and they slowed up nobody booking u right now so I get the frustration," she said.

"But dont drag me in it take that up with him u crashing out on the internet is cry out for help and it’s unessesary and Zues only giving u 20k for the reunion yo rent prolly 11k a month or less and if u gotta car note those funds ain’t matching sh*t hitting. So I get it..." Still, Jaidyn doesn't want what she believes to be fake kindness. Both of them have continued to go back and forth and tweet out their feelings and thoughts stemming from it up until about a couple of hours ago. All of this is only making us think what it's going to be like once Blueface gets out potentially later this year. Their beef has already been fierce for quite some time now as it mostly began due to the rapper's wishy-washy vibe with each of them. At one point, it seemed like Blue and Jaidyn were going to get married. However, Chrisean now seems to be back in the driver's seat.

