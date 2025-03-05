Chrisean Rock & Jaidyn Alexis Get Into Heated & Lengthy Twitter Spat Over Blueface

It seems like the issues between Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis are never going to end. Once again, the two mothers of Blueface's children are lashing out at each other, this time on X per XXL. It all started with Jaidyn calling out the California rapper's alleged wife. "Who marry a n**** who don’t call his kids and owe child support just give me my moneyyyyyyy," she said. The "MR. TAKE YA B*TCH" artist then hit back with a lengthy couple of paragraphs trying to diffuse the tension. She did so by giving her advice and complimenting her as well. "I married him because I took a risk on love. You worried about why I married him I’m wondering why our kids ain’t fully met?"

Chrisean Rock continued in part, "You held my son when he was 3-4 months old… I understand that you’re feeling hurt and disappointed right now, and I truly empathize with what you’re going through. It’s important to acknowledge those feelings, but I also want to remind you that your worth isn’t defined by someone else’s actions. Im passing you this advice, because someone once told this when I was crashing out." However, Jaidyn Alexis wasn't going for her empathy, and it's clear that she's angry beyond belief.

Chrisean Rock Jaidyn Alexis Beef

Blueface's Partners Trade Shots

"@ Chrisean I wouldn’t read all that even if I was paid to for the love of god stfu." But Rock continued to try and be understanding in her next response. "U replied which mean u read it! That’s all the truth can never be a diss u screaming bout money and child support. How much u need? Yo bookings pay 7k that don’t included flight n hotels and food and they slowed up nobody booking u right now so I get the frustration," she said.