Cardi B & Akbar V Get In Intense Back & Forth Twitter Blowout
“Count all the times Chart Data posted [you],” the mother of two shadily tweeted early this morning.
Cardi B is caught up in the middle of some beef, once again – this time with 33-year-old Atlanta-born rapper Akbar V, who began throwing out subliminal tweets late on Sunday (September 25), quickly causing drama to brew, and eventually get out of hand.
“If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP,” she wrote, seemingly alluding to the gossip floating around about Bardi’s collaboration with GloRilla on “Tomorrow” has been doing serious numbers.
A few hours later, the mother of two heard about Akbar’s shady comment and shared one of her own. “Count all the times chart data posted [you],” she quipped, not tagging her target quite yet.
From the sounds of things, someone passed the “Owe Me Something” artist’s phone number onto the Playboy Creative Director, giving them an opportunity to talk things out, woman-to-woman. “I don’t really like the internet games… My DMs is open, and also the streets!” Cardi wrote.
“Who gave this ho Cardi B my number,” Akbar publicly pondered. “Gotta be one of y’all weird ass hoes?”
Later on Monday (September 26) morning, the “WAP” hitmaker continued throwing subliminal shots, writing, “I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands. Been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your shit!!!”
The two eventually began directly replying to one another, throwing further shade about their parenting techniques and scandalous pasts. “See the difference between me and [you is] I had n*ggas wanting to put babies in me while I was in the jungle,” Cardi began when quote tweeting Akbar. “But I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was raised in, let alone ABANDON THEM.”
As the Georgia native accused the Grammy Award-winning artist of not writing her own music, the latter proceeded to throw more dirt on the former’s parental reputation before taking things to the next level by sharing a clip from Akbar’s previously released sex tape in which she requests her partner tell her that he loves her.
