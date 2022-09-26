Cardi B is caught up in the middle of some beef, once again – this time with 33-year-old Atlanta-born rapper Akbar V, who began throwing out subliminal tweets late on Sunday (September 25), quickly causing drama to brew, and eventually get out of hand.

“If @chartdata ain’t say it we ain’t believing the CAP,” she wrote, seemingly alluding to the gossip floating around about Bardi’s collaboration with GloRilla on “Tomorrow” has been doing serious numbers.

https://twitter.com/iamakbarv/status/1574071370698334210?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1574071370698334210%7Ctwgr%5E5591cd5e5e2b34e8815ca572abeb631b3ce548e5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2Fcardi-b-akbar-v-trade-shots-beef

Count all the times chart data posted u — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

A few hours later, the mother of two heard about Akbar’s shady comment and shared one of her own. “Count all the times chart data posted [you],” she quipped, not tagging her target quite yet.

From the sounds of things, someone passed the “Owe Me Something” artist’s phone number onto the Playboy Creative Director, giving them an opportunity to talk things out, woman-to-woman. “I don’t really like the internet games… My DMs is open, and also the streets!” Cardi wrote.

“Who gave this ho Cardi B my number,” Akbar publicly pondered. “Gotta be one of y’all weird ass hoes?”

I don’t really like the internet games …My dms is open and also the streets! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

https://twitter.com/iamakbarv/status/1574409932996329473?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1574409932996329473%7Ctwgr%5E5591cd5e5e2b34e8815ca572abeb631b3ce548e5%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2Fmusic%2Fcardi-b-akbar-v-trade-shots-beef

Later on Monday (September 26) morning, the “WAP” hitmaker continued throwing subliminal shots, writing, “I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands. Been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield. Stand on your shit!!!”

The two eventually began directly replying to one another, throwing further shade about their parenting techniques and scandalous pasts. “See the difference between me and [you is] I had n*ggas wanting to put babies in me while I was in the jungle,” Cardi began when quote tweeting Akbar. “But I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was raised in, let alone ABANDON THEM.”

As the Georgia native accused the Grammy Award-winning artist of not writing her own music, the latter proceeded to throw more dirt on the former’s parental reputation before taking things to the next level by sharing a clip from Akbar’s previously released sex tape in which she requests her partner tell her that he loves her.

Check out all the drama below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

I hate a hoe that throw rocks and hide their hands ..been subtweeting me for months and now you wanna make it about another woman as a shield.Stand on your shit!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

See the difference between me &u I had Nikkas wanting to put babies In me while I was in the jungle but I said to myself I won’t put my kids in the same hoods I was I raised in let alone ABANDONED THEM ..u had that choice to make as well not once but FIVE TIMES https://t.co/auEacrbpUo — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

I’m about to do something you never do ….pick my kid up from school…..you got 20 minutes to talk your shit cause after that my attention go to my kids the whole day https://t.co/YLzrcZpzBA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022

Unmmmm wasn’t you bragging about it when the video first came out … talkin bout you got good head ?Anyways imma respect your kids and take it down https://t.co/LFiTV7d1ei — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 26, 2022