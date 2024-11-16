Hip-Hop Can't Believe That Mike Tyson Lost To Jake Paul: See Rappers' Reactions

Did you catch the big fight?

Jake Paul took a win over Mike Tyson in their highly anticipated and officially sanctioned boxing match on Friday (November 15) at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and shocked many within the hip-hop community as a result. For those unaware, the fight faced a delay due to Iron Mike's ulcer flaring up, witnessed a slap at Paul at the weigh-in, and saw a lot of people allege that they fixed the match. Each boxer's interviews and statements before the big night also caught a lot of steam online, so there were multiple reasons to be curious about this outcome.

The rap world followed suit, and a whole bunch of MCs, producers, and commentators had some strong remarks before, during, and after the match. What's more is that some of them even had a financial investment in who was going to emerge victorious, and some weren't lucky enough to predict it successfully. Drake, a proud and frequent gambler, lost $335K last night after betting on Mike Tyson to beat Jake Paul. We're sure you can find memes about the Drizzy curse online in spades these days.

Jokes aside, Mike Tyson had made some pretty despondent comments ahead of the Jake Paul fight that also caught many's attention. ""I don’t believe in the word legacy," he told young reporter Jazzy's World TV. "I just think it’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. […] It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’ma die and it’s gon’ to be over. Who cares about legacy after that? What a big ego. 'I want people to think I’m this, I’m great.' No, I’m nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing."

Meanwhile, thanks to a boxing challenge from KSI, maybe Jake Paul is already thinking about who his next opponent will be. We're sure that he and Mike Tyson will have a lot of interesting statements to make about their showdown, so let's see how this discourse evolves. In the meantime, you can check out rappers' online reactions to the fight down below.