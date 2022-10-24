This past weekend was a jam-packed one when it came to celebrity birthday parties, as both Doja Cat and 21 Savage invited countless stars out to attend their respective bashes in celebration of their big day. While the latter went with a Freaknik theme for the second year in a row, the former’s get-together was seemingly inspired by Stanley Kubrick’s 1999 film, Eyes Wide Shut, and was attended by names like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Normani, just to name a few.

For their part, the superstar models stepped out in sultry lingerie looks, the 25-year-old opting for a vintage Victoria’s Secret chemise paired with sheer lace trimmed thigh-high stockings and a velvet cape. Her accessories consisted of black patent pumps, a lacy eye mask, and pearls.

As for the 26-year-old reality star, she selected a corseted bodysuit and sheer tights, completing her look with Dolce & Gabbana earrings, a pair of Tom For Mary Janes, and a black lace veil, as Page Six reports.

Justine Skye and H.E.R. were also in attendance at the Friday (October 21) evening affair, as well as Winnie Harlow, Justin Biener, Tyga, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Normani broke the internet with her look for the party, showing off her curvaceous behind in an embellished corset, thong, and fishnet tights in a salacious TikTok.

Of course, the birthday girl herself made a splash with her outfit, wearing just a tiny black thong and sky-high black heels under a large black cape. Doja’s face was covered with a combination of makeup and an exuberant eye mask complete with an abundance of brown, white, and black feathers on top.

While she had all eyes on her inside, the California-born recording artist continued to make a splash outside when paparazzi cameras caught her bare breast exposed in the back of a car.

IF ANYBODY GOT NUDES OF ME FROM LAST NIGHT PLEASE SEND CUZ I WANNA POST EM — birth girl (@DojaCat) October 22, 2022

🙄 fuckin prudes — birth girl (@DojaCat) October 22, 2022

