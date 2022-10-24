Not only did 21 Savage and Drake shake things up by announcing the arrival of their joint Her Loss album arriving this Friday (October 28), but both rap stars also celebrate birthdays this month, with the Saint Laurent Don ringing in his 30th on the 22nd while Drizzy turns 36 today (October 24).

While the Canadian artist’s turning up has likely only just begun, the “Many Men” hitmaker went all out this past weekend with a Freaknik-themed bash for the second year in a row, inviting tons of his famous friends, all of whom stepped out in their best attire for the big bash.

Savage himself sported a custom-painted “SLAUGHTER GANG” crewneck, complete with a caricature of him posing in front of a car. On the legs of his pants, popular characters like Mickey Mouse and Tweety Bird can be seen sporting oversized chains and snapbacks.

Cameras also caught Latto – the birthday boy’s rumoured boo – turning up at the function. The 777 hitmaker left little to the imagination in a halter-style bikini top, paired with a tiny mini skirt, bright white sneakers, and gold accessories. Her usually long, light hair was worn in a short black bob, and she kept sunglasses on to shield her eyes.

Lizzo also stepped out in bold attire, wearing a bright pink sports bra and leggings set, complete with several cutouts in the thighs and crotch. She, too, wore sunglasses inside, as well as a custom Yitty chain and other silver accessories.

Drake stepped out in support of his friend as well, letting his voluminous curls peek out from under a black hat. The father of one also wore a black jersey layered underneath a puffer coat.

Other famous faces who dressed up for the function include Reginae Carter, Lakeyah, and Teyana Taylor.

Check out a roundup of photos and videos from @theshaderoom below