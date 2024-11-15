50 Cent Creeped Out By Mike Tyson's Latest Interview: "Keep The Kids Away"

Fif raised his eyebrows at the boxing legend's conversation with young reporter Jazzy's World TV.

50 Cent is always looking for his next roast victim online, and he's not afraid of jabbing at some heavy hitters in the sports world. He recently called out Mike Tyson for his recent interview from Thursday (November 14) with 14-year-old reporter Jazlyn Guerra, better known as Jazzy's World TV. The boxing legend was asked about his legacy ahead of his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. "I don’t believe in the word legacy," he revealed. "I just think it’s another word for ego. Legacy doesn’t mean nothing. That’s just some word everyone grabbed onto. […] It means absolutely nothing to me. I’m just passing through. I’ma die and it’s gon’ to be over. Who cares about legacy after that?

"What a big ego. 'I want people to think I’m this, I’m great.' No, I’m nothing. We’re just dead. We’re dust, we’re absolutely nothing. Our legacy is nothing." When Jazzy's World TV thanked him for his unique and curious answer, Mike Tyson doubled down. "Can you really imagine somebody saying: ‘I really want my legacy to be this way’ […] you’re dead?” he continued. “You think someone really wants to think about you? Where’s the audacity? 'I want people to think about me when I’m gone.' Who the f**k cares about me when I’m gone?" This rubbed 50 Cent the wrong way.

Read More: Mike Tyson Wallops Jake Paul During Weigh In For Boxing Match

50 Cent Roasts Mike Tyson For Jazzy's World TV Interview

"Got Damn it !" 50 Cent captioned an Instagram repost of this interview moment while praising Jazzy's World TV for her... We'd guess "professional" is probably what he meant to write. "Mike ya scaring the kids, WTF chill. Note to self, keep the kids away from Mike. @jazzysworldtv very precessional baby." Of course, when compared to some of Fif's other social media jabs, this seems like light work.